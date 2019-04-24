All Your Pain In One Video: A Compilation Of Life's Frustrating Situations

April 24, 2019

This is All Your Pain In One Video, a compilation of life's frustrating shared human experiences. We've all been there. Some of us probably more than others, and me most of all. Some might even argue I've been cursed, but those idiots clearly don't know the difference between a hex and a curse.

Keep going for the video while I get even angrier watching it again. OMG that sticker that won't come off!

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees it's best to just shrug it off and move on, no sense letting it ruin your day.

