Aerial Footage Of Thousands Of Students Practicing Shaolin Kung Fu In Unison

April 19, 2019

This is a video from the BBC Earth program Earth From Space (I thought it was from one of those epic battle simulator video games at first) of thousands of students of Shaolin Kung Fu performing the same moves simultaneously. It was pretty mesmerizing to watch, and I regret never taking up some form of martial arts as a kid. "It's never too late to start, GW." I mean, sure, people say that, but I know my body, and I honestly think I might only have one kick left in me. "The bucket." I'm gonna roundhouse it so hard!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Obie, who agrees that's probably not a crowd you want to wander into the middle of and pick a fight.

Realistically Rendered Images Of Children's Drawings Of Their Ideal Bedrooms

Previous Story

Real Products That Are About To Exist: A Freddy Krueger Jack-In-The-Box

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all together now, cool, eye candy, get it, heck yeah, i am into this, impressive, kung fu, martial arts, mesmerizing, neato, punching and kicking, synchronized, video, well how about that
Previous Post
Next Post