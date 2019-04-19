Aerial Footage Of Thousands Of Students Practicing Shaolin Kung Fu In Unison

This is a video from the BBC Earth program Earth From Space (I thought it was from one of those epic battle simulator video games at first) of thousands of students of Shaolin Kung Fu performing the same moves simultaneously. It was pretty mesmerizing to watch, and I regret never taking up some form of martial arts as a kid. "It's never too late to start, GW." I mean, sure, people say that, but I know my body, and I honestly think I might only have one kick left in me. "The bucket." I'm gonna roundhouse it so hard!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Obie, who agrees that's probably not a crowd you want to wander into the middle of and pick a fight.