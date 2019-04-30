Added To Birthday List: This All-Terrain 4-Wheeled Electric Scooter

This is a promotional video for the DSRaider EZRaider, a four-wheeled all-terrain electric scooter. The vehicle is available in 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, gets 25 miles to a charge, can reach speeds up to 30MPH (that sounds terrifying), and folds for ease of transport (although personally I would just ride it wherever I'm going like a boss). Unfortunately for anyone who's interested in one but wasn't born a Lannister, they start at $14,000 for the 2-wheel drive version. For reference, you could get a very nice used car for that. Granted nothing you'd ever catch me calling shotgun to ride in, but *duct taping mouth closed* I only ride in trunks now.

Keep going for the video, which includes some extreme dead body and log hauling footage.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who informed me he can't wait to see the first backflip performed on one. Same here, buddy -- same here.