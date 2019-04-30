Added To Birthday List: This All-Terrain 4-Wheeled Electric Scooter

April 30, 2019

all-terrain-electric-scooter.jpg

This is a promotional video for the DSRaider EZRaider, a four-wheeled all-terrain electric scooter. The vehicle is available in 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, gets 25 miles to a charge, can reach speeds up to 30MPH (that sounds terrifying), and folds for ease of transport (although personally I would just ride it wherever I'm going like a boss). Unfortunately for anyone who's interested in one but wasn't born a Lannister, they start at $14,000 for the 2-wheel drive version. For reference, you could get a very nice used car for that. Granted nothing you'd ever catch me calling shotgun to ride in, but *duct taping mouth closed* I only ride in trunks now.

Keep going for the video, which includes some extreme dead body and log hauling footage.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who informed me he can't wait to see the first backflip performed on one. Same here, buddy -- same here.

Quick Thinking: Motorcyclist Cleverly Evades Police Chase

Previous Story

Westeros World: A Game Of Thrones Opening Sequence In The Style Of Westworld's

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    It's interesting but I feel like 25 miles isn't enough and also it doesn't do anything a good electric mountain bike would already do better. Also relevant you can build a one-wheel log cart for a bicycle and hit whatever terrain anything with two wheels can do.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    looks dope AF

  • Wooder

    Standing vs Sitting....this is my leg day workout.

    PS: GW your web hosting site SUCKS you really need to roast their balls and get your site up 24/7 and not down for 2-3 hrs every day...is it a commodore 64 they are hosting on.

  • Bling Nye

    It's actually a chain of 6 TI-84's.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That explains a lot. Should have gone with the TI-89Plus.

  • Bling Nye

    They look way easier to flip than an ATV.

    I want one.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It'll probably get you about 10% less dead when it lands on top you though.

  • snook3r

    hey GM.... buy me one?

  • Geekologie

    you buy me one and *crosses fingers behind back* I'll buy you two

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all terrain, do a barrel roll, electric, electric vehicles, expensive, getting around, having a great time, i want one somebody buy me one, over the river and through the woods, the great outdoors, transportation, well that looks like fun/certain death, whee!, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post