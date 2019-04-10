ABC BookCase, Modular Bookcase Squares Shaped Like Letters You Can Use To Spell Things

This is the ABC BookCase from design company Saporiti. Each 20-inch x 20-inch modular square is available in any letter or number, which can be used to create a bookcase that spells something (although is kinda hard to read when full of books). Unfortunately, each individual letter costs $350, so even spelling your favorite four letter word would cost $1,400, making it significantly more economical to just pile your books on the floor and occasionally set a stack on fire to stay warm in the winter. Alternatively, buy something like this $110 bookcase from IKEA and use some painted wood to fill in the negative spaces yourself. Now I know what you're thinking, and yes, I should have my own DIY home improvement show. *slapping wall* Rip this one out. "But sir, that's load-bearing." Relaaaax *gulps from 24-ounce domestic beer can* the stripper poles will hold it up.

Keep going for a handful more shots of the expensive possibilities.

Thanks to Dunc, who encourages everyone to take the time to read a book.