ABC BookCase, Modular Bookcase Squares Shaped Like Letters You Can Use To Spell Things

April 10, 2019

abc-bookcase-1.jpg

This is the ABC BookCase from design company Saporiti. Each 20-inch x 20-inch modular square is available in any letter or number, which can be used to create a bookcase that spells something (although is kinda hard to read when full of books). Unfortunately, each individual letter costs $350, so even spelling your favorite four letter word would cost $1,400, making it significantly more economical to just pile your books on the floor and occasionally set a stack on fire to stay warm in the winter. Alternatively, buy something like this $110 bookcase from IKEA and use some painted wood to fill in the negative spaces yourself. Now I know what you're thinking, and yes, I should have my own DIY home improvement show. *slapping wall* Rip this one out. "But sir, that's load-bearing." Relaaaax *gulps from 24-ounce domestic beer can* the stripper poles will hold it up.

Keep going for a handful more shots of the expensive possibilities.

abc-bookcase-1-2.jpg

abc-bookcase-6.jpg

abc-bookcase-4.jpg

abc-bookcase-5.jpg

abc-bookcase-5-6.jpg

abc-bookcase-2.jpg

abc-bookcase-2-3.jpg

Thanks to Dunc, who encourages everyone to take the time to read a book.

Thieves Use Excavator To Rip Entire ATM Out Of Wall

Previous Story

Evel Knieval You Are Not: One Of The Saddest Motorbike Jumps Of All Time

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    According to their website, they're made of chipboard and laminate. You could get a 4 x 8 sheet of that for ~ $25. Gives you 8 20" squares, 5 per book box with leftovers for inside to make your letter/number. Buy 5 sheets and have enough to make 8 boxes, enough to spell "FUCK THIS". Add in some glue, fasteners, a few beers and you're looking at maybe $200-$250? Versus $2800. Plus shipping. And you have to assemble it yourself too according to their site. Damn.

    No thanks.

  • Kon Bot

    What an annoying cunt you are.

  • Bling Nye

    Oh noes, did you have stock in this company? :(

    Feel free to block me so you never see my comments. I won't mind one bit.

  • The_Wretched

    What I want is a short skirted fit lady waving fire around in front of the book case.

  • WhatsupDoc

    Wow... just did the math on the shelf that spells out "you can always get what you want" in the last photo... that's 26 letters X $350 per letter.... $9,100 for that complete shelf....

    In my mind, a person would have to be in the financial bracket where burning $100 dollar bills for fun was acceptable....

  • WhatsupDoc

    $350 per letter?!?!?!

    I knew I should have paid more attention in wood shop class back in high school...

    If I wanted letters that bad, I would be seriously motivated to hit a hardware store, buy the raw materials and design/build my own version... in my abundant amount of free time, of course....

  • Bling Nye

    If I mathed correctly, you could probably do 8 letters worth for likely under $300 total. Assuming you already had a few basic tools.

  • Doog

    But can you play the Squares Game with it? Get different colored books to mark the different players scoring squares!

    Easily one of the most expensive ways to play this game...

  • MustacheHam

    That's a pretty novel idea.
    If I had extra $$$ I would get a set to have it say "*Brain Candy".

    *sry for typo _ brain cant spell it's own name correctly

  • The_Wretched

    Because your name is Brian?

  • MustacheHam

    *Brain
    Sorry about that.

