A Video Of The Bellagio's Game Of Thrones Themed Fountain Show

April 2, 2019

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the show's final season, this is a video from the Bellagio's Game Of Thrones themed fountain show. The show runs nightly at 8 and 9:30PM from now until April 13th and features a medley of Game Of Thrones songs and video projected onto the mist created by the fountains. I don't know about you, but just watching it got me amped. "For Game Of Thrones?" What? No -- for gambling. Quick, let's go throw all our rent money away and get evicted!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jordan and Stephanie B, who agree the best thing about Vegas are the buffets. My God I love those things.

Odd Alarm: Wake Up To The Sound Of A Dog Barfing, Cat Fight, Breaking Glass

Previous Story

Questionable: Automated Robotic Car Valet At Airport

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: betting it all on black, cool, dragons, game of thrones, getting amped, heck yeah, las vegas, neato, shows, so that's what that looks like, somebody take me there i want to see it, the end is coming, water
Previous Post
Next Post