A Video Of The Bellagio's Game Of Thrones Themed Fountain Show

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the show's final season, this is a video from the Bellagio's Game Of Thrones themed fountain show. The show runs nightly at 8 and 9:30PM from now until April 13th and features a medley of Game Of Thrones songs and video projected onto the mist created by the fountains. I don't know about you, but just watching it got me amped. "For Game Of Thrones?" What? No -- for gambling. Quick, let's go throw all our rent money away and get evicted!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jordan and Stephanie B, who agree the best thing about Vegas are the buffets. My God I love those things.