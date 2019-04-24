A Map Of The Staggering Amount Of Businesses That Disney Owns

April 24, 2019

disney-businesses-1.jpg

Note: Actual legible version available at TitleMax (the maker of the map, not owned by Disney -- yet) HERE.

This is The Companies Disney Owns, A Map Of The Walt Disney Company's Worldwide Assets, including industry of business, parent companies, and subsidiaries. You know, I learned a lot by scouring the map. Mostly, if there's a company doing business and you don't personally know the owner, it's probably Disney's.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the best business Disney ever created were those Mickey Mouse head shaped ice cream treats.

Tesla Model S Explodes Into Flames In Shanghai Parking Garage

Previous Story

What Is Wrong With You?: Man Takes Selfies Hanging Out Car Door At 50MPH

Next Story
  • TurbulentToaster

    This is all cool and good, but why did titlemax, the company I can sell my car's title to for a quick buck, make this?

  • Chaz Gomez

    Now let's see the author of this post write an article of the individual families that are the ownersof companies like, Disney and etc. ... you'll find that they're the same names as the ones that run the government...

  • Draco Basileus

    Wait...so Disney owns Hulu and Movies Anywhere...and they're still launching their 'own' streaming service. WTF?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Yes, so you'll have to subscribe to another one. It's capitalism 101.

  • Draco Basileus

    Doesn't make it less effed up. My guess is that this will land like a wet turd and they'll just end up combining Hulu and the new service into a single package.

  • And this, boys and girls, is what you call a monopoly.

  • sizzlepants

    I don't think you actually know what monopoly means.

  • Socialized production with private appropriation.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: business, companies, conducting business, disney, doing business, getting rich, holy smokes, i own very few things even the shirt on my back was borrowed, making money hand over fist, marvel, oh wow, owning things, power, star wars
Previous Post
Next Post