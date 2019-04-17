A LEGO Robot That Continuously Builds Itself A Taller And Taller Tower To Climb

This is a video of several different LEGO climbing robots constructed by Japanese LEGO builder muniment Bekkan, who likes to "perform physics experiments using LEGO." First up are a couple variations of pole-climbing (but not dancing) LEGO robots, then one that continuously builds and climbs a taller and taller tower using quadruple stacks of DUPLO blocks. That one is particularly clever. Obviously, now you need to construct a giant version and-- "Rebuild Notre Dame." Too soon -- way too soon. What's the matter with you?

Keep going for the video while I offer Quasimodo a place to crash for a little while like an actual decent person.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees even if you build it, he may not come, but he'll at least watch the video on Youtube.