A Classic Fender Guitar Amp Coffee Mug

This is the $15 officially licensed coffee mug from Paladone that was designed to look like a classic Fender Twin Reverb guitar amp. The mug has a flat face and is "oversized", but I'm not sure how many ounces it actually holds, although, based on my complete lack of perception, is presumably between two and six gallons, and possibly large enough for your kids to swim in.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I turn this sucker up to eleven and buttchug a triple espresso.

