A Classic Fender Guitar Amp Coffee Mug

April 8, 2019

fender-amp-mug-1.jpg

This is the $15 officially licensed coffee mug from Paladone that was designed to look like a classic Fender Twin Reverb guitar amp. The mug has a flat face and is "oversized", but I'm not sure how many ounces it actually holds, although, based on my complete lack of perception, is presumably between two and six gallons, and possibly large enough for your kids to swim in.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I turn this sucker up to eleven and buttchug a triple espresso.

fender-amp-mug-2.jpg

fender-amp-mug-3.jpg

Thanks to DT, who agrees the best coffee mug of all time has been and always will be drinking straight from the glass carafe in the break room and staring down any coworkers who dare say anything.

  • Deksam

    Is it weird that my car's fender looks like a guitar???

  • Douchy McDouche

    Would've been badass if it started producing hellish feedback noise when you put coffee in it.

  • GeneralDisorder

    ...oh. I feel like you should unpluf your Fender amp before dumping coffee into it.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    It would have been nice if the handle was on the other side.

Read More: amp, caffeine, chug it! chug it! chug it!, coffee, crank it up, drinking out of things, guitar, morning rituals, music, sure why not, these go up to eleven, things that look like other things, we're getting the band back together
