42-Foot Long Game Of Thrones Dragon Constructed From Paper

April 9, 2019

paper-dragon-7.jpg

These are several shots and a video of the paper dragon constructed at UK based office supply company Viking Direct to celebrate the return of the final season of Game Of Thrones and do a little marketing in the process. The dragon, which was primarily built by artist Andy Singleton, took 110 hours of design, construction and installation and "involved the equivalent of 1,200 A4 pieces of paper to make, and its final dimensions were 12.95 meters (42.5-feet) long, 2.8 meters (9.2-feet) wide and a wingspan of 6 meters (19.7-feet)." Impressive, but I'm not sure how I'm supposed to ride that into battle without getting any paper cuts or accidentally setting my mount on fire trying to burninate enemies. "Carefully." Yeah....you see the problem is Carefully is not my middle name.

Keep going for a couple more shots and the video.

paper-dragon-2.jpg

paper-dragon-3.jpg

paper-dragon-4.jpg

paper-dragon-6.jpg

paper-dragon-1.jpg

Thanks to Elliot, for inspiring me to resume my fold 1,000 origami cranes project. I could really use that wish.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    that isn't a got dragon, it's far superior to a got dragon, those overgrown pterodactyls are nothing to this, a proper dragon. got dragons are barely able to identify as medieval attack helicopters

  • Douchy McDouche

    I wonder how many paper cuts were received during those 110 hours.

