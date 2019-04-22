22-Million Years/Second: A Ten Minute Timelapse Of The Entire Universe

This is a timelapse of the entire universe, pieced together by Youtuber melodysheep using footage from NASA, Voyage of Time, Cosmic Voyage, Wonders of the Universe and other sources, as well as some custom-made video. The piece is narrated with the voices of Brian Cox, Carl Sagan, and David Attenborough, and packs the 13.8-billion year history of the universe into ten minutes, at a rate of 22-million years per second. It's hard to wrap my head around that. Granted, it's hard to wrap my head around anything because I'm not-- "Very smart?" What? No, a flamingo, jackass -- a flamingo.

NOTE: Apparently this was posted last year as well, that's my bad, space is crazy and warps your mind.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who informed me he's *this close* to finally unraveling what it all means. Wow!