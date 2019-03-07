You Did It Wrong: Guy Pouring Champagne Tower Ruins Everything

This is a short video of the guy in charge of pouring a champagne tower (PROTIP: never be the person in charge of pouring the champagne tower) knocking over a glass, which domino effects into the whole tower crumbling and breaking. I expected the musicians to continue playing just like the band when the Titanic was going down, but they didn't, they stopped. I expected more from them. Personally, I've never gotten to experience a champagne tower in real life because I've never been invited to a fancy enough event to warrant one, but maybe some day. And, if I happen to throw an oyster fork into the tower when nobody is looking to bring the whole thing down, well, this should have been my promotion party anyways. I also Ex-Laxed the punch and put 'OUT OF ORDER' signs on all the bathrooms. Congratulations, Richard!

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees this guy should have volunteered to set those little burning cans under the buffet's chafing dishes instead, although he would have probably just set the table on fire.