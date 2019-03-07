You Did It Wrong: Guy Pouring Champagne Tower Ruins Everything

March 7, 2019

champagne-tower-disaster.jpg

This is a short video of the guy in charge of pouring a champagne tower (PROTIP: never be the person in charge of pouring the champagne tower) knocking over a glass, which domino effects into the whole tower crumbling and breaking. I expected the musicians to continue playing just like the band when the Titanic was going down, but they didn't, they stopped. I expected more from them. Personally, I've never gotten to experience a champagne tower in real life because I've never been invited to a fancy enough event to warrant one, but maybe some day. And, if I happen to throw an oyster fork into the tower when nobody is looking to bring the whole thing down, well, this should have been my promotion party anyways. I also Ex-Laxed the punch and put 'OUT OF ORDER' signs on all the bathrooms. Congratulations, Richard!

