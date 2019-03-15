Yikes: Raised Phone Saves Man From Attacker's Arrow

These are a couple shots of the phone that saved an Australian man from being struck in the face by an arrow fired by an attacker on his property. Apparently he was raising the phone to take a photo of the man when it was hit. A police account of what happened while I my mind is blown that all those people who walk around with their noses always buried in the phones have actually been carrying shields:

About 9am (Wednesday 13 March 2019), a 43-year-old man drove into his driveway on Nimbin Road and got out of his car.

He noticed another man, who is known to him, standing outside his property allegedly armed with a bow and arrow. The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photo of the armed man who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire. It's alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man's mobile phone causing the phone to hit him in the chin. It left a small laceration that didn't require medical treatment. Officer's from Richmond Police District were called and arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

Man, he must have been holding onto that phone pretty tight. And what kind of screen protector is that, because I'm only buying that brand from now on. Still, no word if this would-be puncture wound victim was bitten and killed by a venomous snake later that same day, but I can only assume. Australia: it gets what it wants, and it wants you dead.

Thanks to Jacques, who agrees they should try to salvage the storage on that phone and see if it managed to capture a shot of the arrow coming right at it.