Yikes: Killer Whale Heads Straight For Diver In Antarctica

This is a video from scientist Dr Regina Eisert in the Ross Sea Marine Protected Area of Antarctica starring a killer whale that beelines it straight for her after noticing her presence. That must have been exhilarating. After making contact with her camera and realizing Regina is neither threat nor prey, the orca then offers Regina the chewed tail fin of a fish. Now I'm not sure what that means, but Aquaman informed me it may have been a marriage proposal, which makes sense because who goes around sharing their perfectly good fish tails with just anybody? Personally, I would have said yes and found a way to join the killer whale for a life beneath the waves. *using conch shell phone* Hey babe, so do you think Ursula would trade me fins for my penis?

Keep going for the whole video.

