Would Not Choose: Alien Xenomorph Pikachu

These are a bunch of shots of a Xenomoroph Pikachu that have been making their way around the web. After doing a little more internet sleuthing *sets down very relevant Detective Pikachu magnifying glass, lights pipe packed with grass and poison type Pokemon* I discovered they're actually *explosive coughing* a series of unlicensed mashup figurines created by the artist behind China-based Tooth Fairy Studio. The approximately 4-inch resin figures sold for about $75 last August, although there are still two colorways (blue and orange) being sold directly through the artist's shop. Now I know in the title I said it's a Pokemon I would not choose, but after further consideration, it's actually probably a great choice for doing battle. I mean, provided you're willing to risk it using its acid blood to melt through the Pokeball in your pocket and bite your penis off with the same ease Macho Man Randy Savage (RIP) snaps into a Slim Jim.

Keep going for a bunch more shots of all the colors (the last two of which are the ones still available). I especially like the tail.

Thanks to carey, who agrees if whatever you're creating would require two entirely separate licensing rights, it's best to go with zero.