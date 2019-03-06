Woodworker Builds Automatic Back Scratching And Head/Foot Massage Chair

This is the automatic back scratching and head and foot massaging chair built by woodworker Matt Thompson (who previously built this beer-dispensing chair and automatic dog petter). Granted it doesn't look like it provides the best back scratch or head and foot massages, but just like Catwoman once told me: you get what you pay for unless you steal it. "But Matt built this chair." Okay well she never taught me anything about building things. "So the comment is irrelevant." Let's just move on, shall we?

Keep going for a video demonstration of the just a few attachments short of a sex chair.

Thanks to Douglas RH, for tempting me to go get a massage on my lunch break and not come back for the rest of the afternoon.