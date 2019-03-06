Woodworker Builds Automatic Back Scratching And Head/Foot Massage Chair

March 6, 2019

This is the automatic back scratching and head and foot massaging chair built by woodworker Matt Thompson (who previously built this beer-dispensing chair and automatic dog petter). Granted it doesn't look like it provides the best back scratch or head and foot massages, but just like Catwoman once told me: you get what you pay for unless you steal it. "But Matt built this chair." Okay well she never taught me anything about building things. "So the comment is irrelevant." Let's just move on, shall we?

Keep going for a video demonstration of the just a few attachments short of a sex chair.

Thanks to Douglas RH, for tempting me to go get a massage on my lunch break and not come back for the rest of the afternoon.

  • Ghost Pirates

    I've seen better excessive machines.

  • Bling Nye

    Figures they'd sell the ass/genital attachments separately.

  • Douchy McDouche

    aka The Groping Chair.

  • That is not groping.

  • Douchy McDouche

    It is if you have a back fetish.

  • I've been groped enough to tell the difference.

  • Bling Nye

    You just have to sit in the chair like this: https://communities.bentley...

  • The_Wretched

    But it'll stop once it draws blood? Or just go faster from the extra lubrication?

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    agreed, that does not look like it would provide a satisfying back scratch

  • Nicholas Conrad

  • The_Wretched

    Figure out which account to post your spam on. geez.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I was scrolling down the main page and I stopped at the title only with barely the top part of the image visible.
    "Oh that sounds like a good ide-
    *scrolls*
    -eeooOOHH HELL NO!"

  • Doog

    This is a Halloween decoration right?

  • ChungLingSoo

    This looks like it was more designed for torture.

