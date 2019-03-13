Woman Wins $150,000 After Buying 30 Pick-4 Lotto Tickets With The Same Numbers

March 13, 2019

Seen here at least $149,860 richer than I am, Deborah Brown of Richmond, Virginia poses with her oversized check for winning $5,000 apiece on thirty Pick-4 lotto tickets with the same number (1-0-3-1). Some more info while I daydream about holding one of those big checks one day, but without my name on it and wearing a Ninja Turtle mask so none of my friends or family know who I am:

Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers "a couple of times during the day." She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.


Brown says she "nearly had a heart attack."

She's considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

The most I've ever won in the lotto is $415 for getting four out of five numbers right in a pick-5 game (five out of five would have won me $70,000). And let me tell you -- I was feeling pretty proud of myself that day. I mean, at least until I lost the ticket. *shrug* Fantasizing about how you're going to spend the money -- that's the real prize anyways, right? "Not really." *takes gulp of desk whiskey, almost throws up, sighs* No....

Thanks to Jorge, who agrees the first rule of winning the lottery is not talking about winning the lottery.

Snuggle Levels At Max!: The Big Blanket, A 10-Foot By 10-Foot Oversized Blanket

Previous Story

The Beginning Of The End: Restored Footage Of The First Nuclear Bomb Test

Next Story
  • Deksam

    She probably put the lottery company in the red...
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • The_Wretched

    And now how many people lost how much money they needed playing the lottery?

  • Jericho

    Each draw is independent, so it really makes no difference if you always play the same numbers or change them every time.

  • Wooder

    Sounds like she gambles a lot...she may have just broke even.

    15% of all people have a retirement plan of "Winning the lottery". There is gonna be a lot of upset poor people hitting their heads while in the retirement home.

  • Elisa

  • Munihausen

    Good for her. Now put that cash into an index fund and forget you ever won it.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Question: Does an index fund require she pays capital gains tax every year or only upon withdrawal like a mutual fund?

  • Munihausen

    I'm no Warren Buffet, but you'd have to pay CGT on dividends you receive or CG distributions, but I think most index funds do not track stocks that pay those out, or at least do not pay them out at the rate that a typical mutual funds would.

  • Ollie Williams

    If she needs to spend 150k on home renovations, perhaps it'd be easier to sell the shithole and buy something nicer.

