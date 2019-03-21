Woman Recording Video Birthday Message On Phone Pulls Out Of Parking Spot, Immediately Gets In Accident
This is a video of a cool aunt recording a birthday message for Marge (aka Large Marge In Charge -- she must love that nickname) on her na-na-na-na-na-nineteenth birthday while parked at a strip mall, then proceeding to sing happy birthday and exit her parking space prior to finishing the message and immediately getting into an accident. Jesus, Marge, is that what you wished for -- a fender bender? "Did you not hear my nickname? Besides, she videos and drives too much." Valid. Really it's just nice to know I'm not the only one who still makes shameful birthday wishes.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Linby, who disagrees why look for other motorists when you can look at your phone?
