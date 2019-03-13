What The?: Woman Speeding Down Highway On Sparking Rim

March 13, 2019

This is a short video of a woman who's been speeding down the highway "for over a mile" in a truck with no driver's side front tire, just a rim throwing sparks like this is some sort of high speed Fourth Of July parade. There's no way she can't know there's something wrong with her car, right? I mean look at the lean on that thing. And the sparks -- you'd have to be able to see those sparks in your side view mirror, not to mention the Godawful noise it must be making (the video doesn't have any sound). No, she's gotta be running from something -- and that something better be the Grim Reaper himself, even though if she keeps driving like this she's gonna find out he's already passed her and is waiting up ahead disguised as a light pole.

Keep going for the whole video (thankfully she finally does exit at the end) while I sell my car online and never leave the house again.

Thanks to Marc B, who I've noticed likes to send automotive tips. Are you a car guy? I bet you're a car guy!

You're Gonna Need A Bigger Bed: Shark Duvet And Pillow Cover Set

Previous Story

Fruit Loops Scented Candle That Looks Like A Bowl Of Fruit Loops, Complete With Spoon

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    That's my wife driving home when she finds out I ordered pizza and I'll eat it all by myself.

  • Ollie Williams

    Why is it every time I see someone doing this, they are in an SUV?

  • Emmitt Morgans

    Not every time... this is a pickup truck!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    ??? I have SO many questions for you....

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Like asking people if they bought scented candles?

  • Corky McButterpants

    “Don't stop me now, I'm having such a good time”
    “I'm having a ball...”

  • Megatron Jenkins

    If you wanna have a good time, just give me a caaaaallll!!!

  • Bling Nye

    Best use of that song is still Shawn of the Dead.

  • Steven Rodriguez

    She should be forced to pay for the damage done to the road.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    What the heck has she been paying taxes for all this time? Certainly she's accrued that much road owed to her over the years.

  • Closet Nerd

    Just like all problems in life.... if you just ignore them they'll go away

  • Beard

    I know all about automobiles. This typically isn't recommended.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I know a little. I'm at best a shade-tree tool monkey. I am inclined to agree. I mean, the spark show is cool as fuck. So I guess it depends why you're doing it.

    Being an idiot is also not recommended.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: another day another driver cruising on a rim, destroying things, good lord, holy smokes, i've just gotta make it to the next exit, it can't be that bad right i mean the car is still going right? i'll just get off at the next exit i'm sure it's nothing, sparks, terrifying, video
Previous Post
Next Post