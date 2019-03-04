What Sorcery Is This?: Bartender's Impressive Lime Slices Magic Trick

This is a video of full-of-flair bartender Stephen Molloy demonstrating a shaker and lime slice magic trick reminiscent of the cup and ball magic tricks of old. Admittedly, the minute-long trick is pretty impressive, and ends with a surprise that, unfortunately, was not the drink I ordered five minutes ago. What the hell Stephen I came here for a quick beer, not a magic show.

Keep going for the trick.

Thanks to Shauna, who informed me she's just happy when she gets the right drink.