What Is Going On Here?: Snail Playing With A Baby Carrot

This is a timelapse video of a nerite snail playing with a baby carrot. *shows video to mom* See, mom -- if snails can play with their vegetables, then why can't I? "Take the celery out of your nose and ears, you're not an alien." NEVER!

"I have two nerite snails named Randolph and Mortimer (yes, after the Dukes in Trading Places). They are sisters who have lived with me for over a year. Up until this point, I had offered them a few types of food that they were not interested in, but one day I offered this baby carrot to them and shortly after, found Randolph doing what you see in this video. I left the carrot in for about a week, during which time Randolph and Mortimer ate the whole thing. In this video, I don't think she's eating it, but simply playing. I have other videos of her eating where you can clearly see her moving her head and engaged in the activity of eating. This is just her having fun. I am a 'fish person' with many rescued fish and aquatic pets just trying to show the world what lovely people fish, snails, shrimp, and others are! They have so much personality and are so fun to be around!"

Wow, I never would have thought that snails knew how to let loose and party. Granted this isn't the most exciting party I've ever seen, but remember: everything is relative. To a sloth this probably looks like an honest-to-God rager.

Keep going for the whole video. Also, I'm not convinced it doesn't realize it's upside down and just thinks it's walking really far.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees playing with your food should be encouraged to help children develop healthy food relationships.