What A Time To Be Alive: A Sandwich Grill For Use In The Microwave

Because the future is here, this is the Microwave Sandwich Grill created by Maconee and available on Amazon ($22 for single sandwich capacity, $28 for a two-sandwich side-by-side model). Made with aluminum plates and silicone handles, the device can allegedly add a grill effect to any food cooked in the microwave in as little as 3 - 5 minutes. And, based on the photos, it's not just for grilled cheese sandwiches, you can also use the Sandwich Grill to cook burgers, pork chop sandwiches, fish, chicken wings -- even steak. Of course if you're seriously considering cooking a steak in the microwave I'm afraid it's high-time you reevaluate the single life, because clearly you need somebody to take care of you. Jesus, at least move back home with your folks, you're worrying me.

Keep going for a couple more shots (including a chart pitting the microwave grill against a George Foreman).

Thanks to