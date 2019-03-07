What A Time To Be Alive: A Sandwich Grill For Use In The Microwave

March 7, 2019

microwave-sandwich-press-1.jpg

Because the future is here, this is the Microwave Sandwich Grill created by Maconee and available on Amazon ($22 for single sandwich capacity, $28 for a two-sandwich side-by-side model). Made with aluminum plates and silicone handles, the device can allegedly add a grill effect to any food cooked in the microwave in as little as 3 - 5 minutes. And, based on the photos, it's not just for grilled cheese sandwiches, you can also use the Sandwich Grill to cook burgers, pork chop sandwiches, fish, chicken wings -- even steak. Of course if you're seriously considering cooking a steak in the microwave I'm afraid it's high-time you reevaluate the single life, because clearly you need somebody to take care of you. Jesus, at least move back home with your folks, you're worrying me.

Keep going for a couple more shots (including a chart pitting the microwave grill against a George Foreman).

microwave-sandwich-press-1-2.jpg

microwave-sandwich-press-2.jpg

microwave-sandwich-press-3.jpg

microwave-sandwich-press-5.jpg

  • Extraordinary

    How would you like your steak?
    Microwaved please!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Awww, dinner for two... In the microwave.... Is that sweet, or gross? I can't tell anymore!

  • What have they done with their panini press that they've melted the cable, broken the handle, and labelled it as having no way to effectively clean?

  • Douchy McDouche

    What kind of sick person cooks their meat in a microwave?

  • The_Wretched

    WHY HAVEN'T WE SEEN THIS BEFORE!

