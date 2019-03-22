Well I'm Impressed: Woman Performs Brief Routine With Light-Up Nunchucks

This is a video of a female nunchucker giving us a brief taste of her skill with a short routine using light-up nunchucks, or lightchucks as they're probably called but I was too lazy to Google and verify. Admittedly, I do kinda want some. And a disco ball in my living room. Of course I'll need to have a living room again first, but these things come with time. "No, these things come with paying your rent so I wouldn't have had to evict you." Whatever, Mr. Landlord, why should I pay rent when you never even fixed the broken toilet? "The one you jump-kicked the tank off of and flooded the apartment because it 'couldn't handle a real turd'?" Yes, that's the one.

Keep going for the video.

