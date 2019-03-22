Well I'm Impressed: Woman Performs Brief Routine With Light-Up Nunchucks

March 22, 2019

This is a video of a female nunchucker giving us a brief taste of her skill with a short routine using light-up nunchucks, or lightchucks as they're probably called but I was too lazy to Google and verify. Admittedly, I do kinda want some. And a disco ball in my living room. Of course I'll need to have a living room again first, but these things come with time. "No, these things come with paying your rent so I wouldn't have had to evict you." Whatever, Mr. Landlord, why should I pay rent when you never even fixed the broken toilet? "The one you jump-kicked the tank off of and flooded the apartment because it 'couldn't handle a real turd'?" Yes, that's the one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees it's important that everyone learn to master some sort of lightweapon.

Maybe Stick To Temporaries: Guy Screams Bloody Murder Getting His First Tattoo

Previous Story

Cool: An All Black And White (And Grey) Official Steamboat Willie LEGO Set

Next Story
  • uKER

    I can't help staring at her legs. Can't see anything else.

  • The_Wretched

    Anyone else hoping her feet would slip fully and her jeans rip? I mean twirling your hands is a lot harder when you keep rotating your legs about their long axis.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I want to see her other nunchuck tricks... You know the ones I'm talking about. Think about it! Round smooth plastic handles... Perfect for... you know... crushing watermelons... obviously. What were you thinking about?

  • Ollie Williams

    I'd like to see the other things.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Yeah. I bet a well practices nunchuck artist can crack coconuts too.

  • Andyman7714

    Risky date maybe.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cool, having a great time, hi-ya!, i wish i had a weapon skill, light-up, lightweapons, neato, ninja it up!, ninjas, nunchucks, skills, so that's what that looks like, sweet disco ball every night is a party night when you have a disco ball, video, weapons
Previous Post
Next Post