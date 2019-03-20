Water Always Beats Fire, Right?: Guy Tosses Water On Stovetop Wax Melter

March 20, 2019

water-vs-candle-wax-fire.jpg

Note: A pretty solid scream at 0:39, watch your volume.

This is a video of a guy demonstrating what not to do when you want to put out a fire that accidentally started in your stovetop wax melter (which looks suspiciously like a can of Chef Boyardee he just cut in half). Water was not the answer in this man's case, unless his case was how can I screw this up and hurt myself. Everybody always just assumes water is the answer to a fire, but it isn't. Sometimes a fire just needs fewer witnesses and a lot more gasoline.

Keep going for the video (but skip to 0:30) while this guy's body hair starts growing back patchy.

Thanks again to Mikey V, who agrees this guy is probably from the school of thought that fire extinguishers are only for people without a sense of adventure.

  • Deksam

    It was like the TV show knew something was about to happen... "We have to call 911"

  • lushkneebumbuild

    "why was he filming" this was intentional

  • lushkneebumbuild

    how do people not know about grease fires?

  • Best part is that laugh at :50! Want to listen to that over and over.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The candle that burns twice as bright burns half as long... So throwing water on burning molten wax made it 100 times as bright... So it burned for 1/100th as long.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Should have just covered it with an upside down pan.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Probably also shouldn't breed.

