Water Always Beats Fire, Right?: Guy Tosses Water On Stovetop Wax Melter

Note: A pretty solid scream at 0:39, watch your volume.

This is a video of a guy demonstrating what not to do when you want to put out a fire that accidentally started in your stovetop wax melter (which looks suspiciously like a can of Chef Boyardee he just cut in half). Water was not the answer in this man's case, unless his case was how can I screw this up and hurt myself. Everybody always just assumes water is the answer to a fire, but it isn't. Sometimes a fire just needs fewer witnesses and a lot more gasoline.

Keep going for the video (but skip to 0:30) while this guy's body hair starts growing back patchy.

Thanks again to Mikey V, who agrees this guy is probably from the school of thought that fire extinguishers are only for people without a sense of adventure.