Video Of Guys Pushing A ~$3-Million Pagani Huayara Supercar Out Of The Snow

This is a video of an alleged $3-million Pagani Huayara doing a casual lap on a packed-snow track, then proceeding to repeatedly get stuck in the slush later in the day as the snow began to melt. I mean of course it did -- those are low profile sport tires, they were designed for like, the opposite of snow. And who thought it would be a good idea to take their Pagani Huayara out in the snow in the first place? You own a $3-million car, go buy a plane and fly that thing somewhere warm where it belongs.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marc B, who is officially my new car guy. Hey what's it mean if my engine keeps catching fire?