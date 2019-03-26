Video Detailing Almost Every Way To Cook An Egg (59 Different Methods)

March 26, 2019

cooking-eggs.jpg

This is a video from Bon Appétit assistant food editor Amiel Stanek detailing (almost) every way to prepare an egg, with a staggering 59 different variations. What's your favorite? I only like my eggs three ways: raw, over medium, and deviled. Oh, and they have to be unfertilized dragon eggs. What do I look like, a peasant? "GET BACK TO SCOOPING THAT MANURE." Right away, my lord. "And I suspect the royal penis will require a scrubbing following the hunt today." Nothing would make me happier, my lord.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the best way to prepare an egg is your mom doing it for you while you watch cartoons.

Read More: breakfast, but which one came first?, cooking, eating things, eggs, fine dining, interesting, learning by looking, that's a lot of ways to cook an egg, video, you can't make an omelet without accidentally cutting yourself and bleeding into it you know?, you not cooking -- yeah i do
