Vacuum Powered Origami Inspired Robotic Hand That Can Pick Up Any Shape Object

March 22, 2019

This is a video demonstration of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab's 'Magic Ball' soft gripper robotic hand. It's unique design allows it to pick up almost anything. Some more info while I try to figure out how the hell I can get one of these into a claw machine at the arcade:

The "Magic Ball" soft gripper uses an origami-inspired 3D printed silicon rubber skeleton inside that is very flexible. Over the top of that, the team used a balloon in some instances to create an airtight system that can contract under vacuum pressure. When the suction is applied, the gripper closes and has enough strength to lift 100 times its own weight.

Obviously, if you watched the video and imagined that thing trying to pick up your penis, you are not alone. Granted you're not sitting with me at the non-pervert table, but I can assure you you're not alone. Now if you'll excuse yourself, I'd appreciate it if you ate your lunch elsewhere. And give me your tater tots. And your cinnamon roll. Oh cool you licked it. I don't care I still want it, and, if we're being completely honest, even more now.

Keep going for the full video of the future of robotic HJs.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's only a matter of time before a giant version of this thing is picking us all up by the heads and slapping us on a conveyor belt headed straight for the human juicer.

  • Douchy McDouche

    But is it delicate enough to handle flesh objects? With lube on them?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Finally! An automated nose-booper. I need one of these at my front door... for booping everyone who enters. Now, how do I get visitors?

  • The_Wretched

    "Obviously" GW is way ahead of us.

    Damn.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I admit... I'm human. And this is exactly what I thought. Even though I'd rather not get a handy from a robot.

  • The_Wretched

    Some of us aren't picky and look to enjoy the pleasures of life where we can. And I can totally explain away the grocery store incidents.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Look, I get it. Sometimes you pick up an eggplant and think "how many of these will fit?"

    Most of the time the answer is none. But that's because I'm not as well traveled as others.

  • Jenness

    Next time I see someone picking out penile veggies I'm going to whisper "Oooh, someone's got big plans tonight" as I push my cart past them.

