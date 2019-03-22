Vacuum Powered Origami Inspired Robotic Hand That Can Pick Up Any Shape Object

This is a video demonstration of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab's 'Magic Ball' soft gripper robotic hand. It's unique design allows it to pick up almost anything. Some more info while I try to figure out how the hell I can get one of these into a claw machine at the arcade:

The "Magic Ball" soft gripper uses an origami-inspired 3D printed silicon rubber skeleton inside that is very flexible. Over the top of that, the team used a balloon in some instances to create an airtight system that can contract under vacuum pressure. When the suction is applied, the gripper closes and has enough strength to lift 100 times its own weight.

Obviously, if you watched the video and imagined that thing trying to pick up your penis, you are not alone. Granted you're not sitting with me at the non-pervert table, but I can assure you you're not alone. Now if you'll excuse yourself, I'd appreciate it if you ate your lunch elsewhere. And give me your tater tots. And your cinnamon roll. Oh cool you licked it. I don't care I still want it, and, if we're being completely honest, even more now.

Keep going for the full video of the future of robotic HJs.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's only a matter of time before a giant version of this thing is picking us all up by the heads and slapping us on a conveyor belt headed straight for the human juicer.