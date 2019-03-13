Startled Cat Scrambles Away From Puma On Television

March 13, 2019

This is a super short gif (I couldn't find the original video) of a cat licking its paw when it glances up at the television, sees certain death (in this case a puma) barreling right for it, and darts away as fast as its little legs will carry it. For reference, my dog barks at all the animals she sees on television. Of course she also barks at leaves blowing around outside, her shadow, and, once after I gave her some medicine that didn't agree with her stomach, her own vomit. "What the -- that blob was trying to attack me from the inside" I imagine her thinking before deciding to try to lick it back up as I begged her not to and scrambled for the paper towels.

Thanks to Misty M, who agrees this is exactly why you should only lick yourself with your back to a wall.

