Two Men Find Fridge Full Of Beer In The Middle Of A Field On St. Patrick's Day Following Heavy Flooding

March 25, 2019

magic-beer-fridge-1.jpg

These are several shots from an area of Nebraska recently devastated by heavy flooding of a fridge full of cold beer found in the middle of a field by Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer following a long day of cleaning up debris washed out by the water. No word if the fridge was found at the end of a rainbow, but in my mind it had to be.

As they began to walk towards the mysterious black box, Stouffer soon realized that it was a refrigerator.


He opens the small refrigerator door, and to the duo's surprise, they come face to face with three cases of beer. And they were still ice cold.

"It was just a surprise to find it there and an even bigger surprise that the story has taken off," Simpson said. "It's really amazing."

Simpson said that they soon found out who the fridge belonged to after the photos had circulated the Internet. The owner told them he recognized his fridge because it had the right beer ratio of Bud Light and Busch Light.

"I told the guy as soon as my roads are repaired that I would return it to them," said Simpson.

"Minus a couple of a beers," he added.

The fridge traveled about three and a half miles from the cabin it was torn from, and managed to keep the beer inside the entire time. What brand fridge is that? Because that's a quality product. Simpsons says he just hopes this story "can be a small ray of sunshine in the middle of a heartbreaking situation, where many families have lost their homes and belongings," and so do I. *raising Busch Light* Here's to moving forward.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

magic-beer-fridge-2.jpg

magic-beer-fridge-3.jpg

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees it's only a matter of time until somebody else finds the freezer full of deer meat.

  • Douchy McDouche

    St. Patrick sent them beer and it wasn't even stout. Some saint.

  • The_Wretched

    Yeah, I was out huntn and needed some more beers to help me be fully sauced up in case I wanted to shoot my gun and to really take the edge off. There it was, sickening beer in a fridge. Like I tells people, if the beer is cold-ish, you gotta drink it right now like. So billy and me had a few beers and stroked our guns for a minute before looking for more things to kill. Hopefullly God will have more beers for us soon. I mean, why doesn't the ammo holder on this gun hold beer? That way we can have a brewski, hold tight to our guns, fire at living things with beer-enhanced aim and express our love for our fellow hunters. Maybe we need a law that there should be beer refuling stations in our national parks and wildlands or corn fields. what's better than ammo, drinking, and shooting off a few times?

    OTOH, if you haven't had a man run his beard over your naked body, you're missing out.

  • Eric Ord

    Wat

  • Tigerh8r

    Christmas Miracles are really going to have to step up their game this year!!!

  • Closet Nerd

    Who names their kid "Gayland"?!
    ["Not that there is anything wrong with that!" #Seinfeld]

  • Frédéric Purenne

    And suddenly... mini-fridge!

