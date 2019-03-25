Two Men Find Fridge Full Of Beer In The Middle Of A Field On St. Patrick's Day Following Heavy Flooding

These are several shots from an area of Nebraska recently devastated by heavy flooding of a fridge full of cold beer found in the middle of a field by Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer following a long day of cleaning up debris washed out by the water. No word if the fridge was found at the end of a rainbow, but in my mind it had to be.

As they began to walk towards the mysterious black box, Stouffer soon realized that it was a refrigerator.

He opens the small refrigerator door, and to the duo's surprise, they come face to face with three cases of beer. And they were still ice cold. "It was just a surprise to find it there and an even bigger surprise that the story has taken off," Simpson said. "It's really amazing." Simpson said that they soon found out who the fridge belonged to after the photos had circulated the Internet. The owner told them he recognized his fridge because it had the right beer ratio of Bud Light and Busch Light. "I told the guy as soon as my roads are repaired that I would return it to them," said Simpson. "Minus a couple of a beers," he added.

The fridge traveled about three and a half miles from the cabin it was torn from, and managed to keep the beer inside the entire time. What brand fridge is that? Because that's a quality product. Simpsons says he just hopes this story "can be a small ray of sunshine in the middle of a heartbreaking situation, where many families have lost their homes and belongings," and so do I. *raising Busch Light* Here's to moving forward.

