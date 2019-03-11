Tropical Fish Dives Under The Sand Into Its Hidey Home

This is a short video from Cannes, France of a "sultan of the sands" fish diving under the sand into its secret abode. Some more info while I wish I had a secret abode and not just a pillow fort. Not that pillow forts aren't awesome, but it's hardly a secret right in the middle of the living room:

"During a snorkeling trip, we saw a sultan of the sand moving around the place he lives. We tried to film him when he went in and out by leaving a camera close to where we saw it."

Out of curiosity I actually tried to find some more information on sultan of the sands fish but I couldn't find any, leading me to believe this may be the only person who calls them that. Does anybody know what kind of fish that is? Asking for a friend who wants to impress a mermaid with his under the sea knowledge. Maybe he'll even get a kiss! "Are you talking about you, GW?" God no, I look like a sea turtle with ears, no mermaid is ever gonna kiss this beak.

Keep going for the whole video, which includes a little peekaboo at the end.

