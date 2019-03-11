Trippy Little Trees: Bob Ross Video Processed Through DeepDream Artificial Intelligence

This is a clip from a Bob Ross The Joy Of Painting episode that was processed through Google's DeepDream artificial intelligence program (a deep neural network designed to find and enhance patters in images) to produce this "hallucinatory kaleidoscopic nightmare." I tried to watch the whole thing but after only a minute I could already feel reality starting to slip through my fingers and had to stop. Granted it didn't help that my fingers had all become crab claws either.

Keep going for the video, and at least stick around to see what happens at 1:00.

Thanks to Jessie H, who agrees the best dreams involve tropical islands, but not being stranded on them.