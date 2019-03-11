Trippy Little Trees: Bob Ross Video Processed Through DeepDream Artificial Intelligence

March 11, 2019

This is a clip from a Bob Ross The Joy Of Painting episode that was processed through Google's DeepDream artificial intelligence program (a deep neural network designed to find and enhance patters in images) to produce this "hallucinatory kaleidoscopic nightmare." I tried to watch the whole thing but after only a minute I could already feel reality starting to slip through my fingers and had to stop. Granted it didn't help that my fingers had all become crab claws either.

Keep going for the video, and at least stick around to see what happens at 1:00.

Thanks to Jessie H, who agrees the best dreams involve tropical islands, but not being stranded on them.

  • infi_nitive

    I watched a few seconds and now I'm certain I'm dying. Thanks, The Internet.

  • Deksam

    I would not, could not paint my drug trip, I would not, could not paint any of it.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    I apparently did some really weird creative writing in the youtube comments for that video about 6 months ago. There's a guy that replied with the reason.

  • Douchy McDouche

    With videos like this LSD and magic mushrooms will become obsolete some day.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    deepdream grants us eyes

  • kodama

    Ahh, Kos, or some say Kosm… Do you hear our prayers?

  • Wooder

    Bob Ross did die of natural causes...or did the TREES come to life!
    OMG Bob is trapped in the canvas!!!
    Contribute to my Gofundme to free Bob Ross...any size donation is appreciated.

  • The_Wretched

    No wonder Skynet wanted to kill us all. It was trippin.

  • Fredrik Pettersen

    Beat the devil out of it!

  • FearlessFarris

    That was pretty freaky when the deer faces continued to manifest in the trees and mountains of his second painting.

  • The_Wretched

    Yeah, or where his hand-pigeon was painting a bettle-tree.

  • Doog

    Whatever he's holding at the 1:00 mark is what will be haunting my dreams for the next week or so.

