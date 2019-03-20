Toy Story 4 Gets First Full-Length Trailer

March 20, 2019

This is the first full-length trailer for the much anticipated Toy Story 4 coming to theaters June 21st. If it's anything like my experience with Toy Story 3, it should be a great movie to take your girlfriend to see on a Friday date night to let her know you're the strong, sensitive type that isn't afraid to ugly cry in public. Ooooor spill an entire 36-ounce Coca-Cola on the floor and blame her for it. *whispering to usher, pointing* She smells like she's been drinking.

Keep going for the trailer, complete with ultra-sick graphics.

Thanks to me, for being tough enough to brave the internet today and seeing this trailer plastered everywhere.

  • Deksam

    The problem with YouTube, now that I have watched this Toy Story trailer, it's algorithm will keep suggesting children's videos to me, until I deal with it in the history settings. Ugh...

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    looks shittier than the poop game

  • ChungLingSoo

    So sweet it could bring tears to my eyes.

    But with this last one they should have gone all out and had R-rated graphic violence and doll nudity.

