Toy Story 4 Gets First Full-Length Trailer

This is the first full-length trailer for the much anticipated Toy Story 4 coming to theaters June 21st. If it's anything like my experience with Toy Story 3, it should be a great movie to take your girlfriend to see on a Friday date night to let her know you're the strong, sensitive type that isn't afraid to ugly cry in public. Ooooor spill an entire 36-ounce Coca-Cola on the floor and blame her for it. *whispering to usher, pointing* She smells like she's been drinking.

Keep going for the trailer, complete with ultra-sick graphics.

Thanks to me, for being tough enough to brave the internet today and seeing this trailer plastered everywhere.