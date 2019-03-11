Timelapse Of A Resurrection Plant Uncurling When Exposed To Water

This is a short 17-second timelapse representing approximately three and a half hours of real time as a resurrection plant (Selaginella lepidophylla) uncurls itself after being exposed to water for the first time in long time. Some more info while I wish I could survive so long without water (my doctor said I should be drinking an entire gallon a day!):

Known as a "resurrection plant", S. lepidophylla is renowned for its ability to survive almost complete desiccation. During dry weather in its native habitat, its stems curl into a tight ball and uncurl only when exposed to moisture.

The outer stems of this plant bend into circular rings in a relatively short period of desiccation, whereas inner stems curl slowly into spirals due to the hydro-actuated strain gradient along their length. Reaching a height of 5 cm, it is native to the Chihuahuan Desert.

If you're interested in repeatedly watering and then torturously dehydrating your own resurrection plant, you can buy them on the internet for like $5 - $10. I just bought one, but I'm tempted to send it back because it never actually uncurled. "You soaked it in tequila." *shrug* It's what I drink when I'm thirsty.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who informed me this unfortunately did not work for the neglected ficus in her living room.