Timelapse Of A Resurrection Plant Uncurling When Exposed To Water

March 11, 2019

This is a short 17-second timelapse representing approximately three and a half hours of real time as a resurrection plant (Selaginella lepidophylla) uncurls itself after being exposed to water for the first time in long time. Some more info while I wish I could survive so long without water (my doctor said I should be drinking an entire gallon a day!):

Known as a "resurrection plant", S. lepidophylla is renowned for its ability to survive almost complete desiccation. During dry weather in its native habitat, its stems curl into a tight ball and uncurl only when exposed to moisture.


The outer stems of this plant bend into circular rings in a relatively short period of desiccation, whereas inner stems curl slowly into spirals due to the hydro-actuated strain gradient along their length. Reaching a height of 5 cm, it is native to the Chihuahuan Desert.

If you're interested in repeatedly watering and then torturously dehydrating your own resurrection plant, you can buy them on the internet for like $5 - $10. I just bought one, but I'm tempted to send it back because it never actually uncurled. "You soaked it in tequila." *shrug* It's what I drink when I'm thirsty.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who informed me this unfortunately did not work for the neglected ficus in her living room.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Ok, but can you smoke it?

  • Anton Kovalenko

    Why does Geekologie support ViralHog which was found to be in copyright infringement many times now?

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Grow up @Anton. You can't own ideas.

  • The_Wretched

    You're a private consumer who gives a rip about copyright? How odd.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm going to get one for Trump CosPlay. It'll go in my head.

Read More: don't worry i was just napping it's cool i'm up now what year is it now anyways, fascinating, i'm alive!, in it for the long haul, mother nature, nature, plants, so that's what that looks like, survival, timelapse, video, water, you're not killing me so easy!
