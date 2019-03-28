Thrill Seeker Performs 150-Foot Drop On A Snowmobile

To infinity and beyond!

This is a short video of crazy person Kalle Jhoanson launching down the Gaz Drop in Whistler, British Columbia on the back of a snowmobile. According to somebody who was there but wasn't ready to die, "It's a very big and sketchy, long drop, like 150 feet plus and he pulled it off like butter!" Man, people are nuts. Now I'm not saying I couldn't do that, but I am saying I wouldn't do that because I love my mom and she already worries about me enough just trying to navigate life, the last thing I need is her staying up at night worried if I'm currently blasting myself off the top of a mountain on a snowmobile. "What's up with the rocket scooter?" Haha, what? *pulling aside* WTF is wrong with you, that scooter would break her heart.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees when in doubt, make your peace with God and gun the throttle.