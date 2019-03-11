This One's For You, Peppy: Race Car Driver Starts Race With A Barrel Roll

This is a video of somebody's computer screen replaying a crash from the recent USF2000 race in St Petersburg, Florida in which racer Alex Baron tries to shoot a gap and takes to the skies like the Red Baron (his great-grandfather I assume) and performs a barrel roll in the very first turn of the race. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Unfortunately, despite my continued protests, style points are not awarded in these races, although snapping his wheels off the way he did would have resulted in a deduction anyways. 3/5 Star Foxes.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is pretty much the good stuff.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees if you're going to try shooting a gap that tight, make sure you're the Knight Bus from Harry Potter.