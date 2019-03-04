'Theory Of Time', An Art Installation With Words That Move With The Sun

This is a video of street artist DAKU's 'Theory Of Time' art installation in an alley in Goa, India. As the sun moves across the sky the shadows of the words printed above the street on transparent panels move with it. That's pretty cool. I tried to read the whole thing but the timelapse made it move too fast. Plus I got distracted watching all the people. Why read when you can people watch? That's what I say every time I wonder what the hell I'm doing at the library.

Keep going for a couple still shots the much smoother Instagram video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees time is really all we've got, and not even that much.