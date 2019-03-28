The United States Of Dating App Preference

March 28, 2019

This is a map created by PC Mag detailing each state's preferred dating app as calculated by a poll of 2,033 readers. Granted readers of PC Mag probably aren't the best sample group of the general populous, but whatever. As you can see, Tinder is the most popular dating app, followed closely by Match. Zoosk, Bumble and Plenty Of Fish combined only account for the preferred app of five states total, and apparently nobody in West Virginia has had an internet connection in over a decade.

Thanks to Davey, who agrees, please, try to keep the 'West Virginia doesn't even need dating apps because they have family reunions' jokes to a minimum. I was born there you know. Hit it, John Denver!

