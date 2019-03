This is a short video of the sound of a balloon being popped inside a nuclear cooling tower. SPOILER: It kinda sounds like thunder. It also kinda sounds like the voice of the monster that lives in my closet and is always trying to get me to stay up late partying with him on school nights. "The devil?" Maybe, does the devil drink Mike's Hard Lemonade and smoke clove cigarettes?

Keep going for the video.

