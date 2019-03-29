The Samsung Firevase, A Flower Vase That Doubles As A Throwable Chemical Fire Extinguisher

March 29, 2019

This is a promo video for Samsung's Firevase, a flower vase that has a reservoir for water and flowers as well as a sealed chamber of oxygen-suppressing potassium carbonate inside that can be thrown at a fire to help extinguish it. Just make sure your aim doesn't suck because you only get one shot at this. No pressure or anything, just make sure you actually hit the fire or your house is toast.

Keep going for the video while I panic and throw a relative's ashes instead of a Firevase.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees when in doubt, throw something at it.

Dare To Dream: World's Strongest Man Winner Attempts To Eat Taco Bell's Entire Menu

Previous Story

Super Mario Bros Underwater World 2-2 Shower Curtain

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    ...arguably more effective than throwing a shoe at a fire.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I love when old technology is brought back with a series of marketing wank claiming it's new... Like the air-pressure tube transport system or firefighting grenade or electric car or reusable rocket or... basically everything Elon Musk has done isn't an invention.

  • Darren McCoy

    Get a free one with every galaxy note.

  • tyr2180

    If only we could figure out what inspired Samsung to invent a handheld item that stops a fire instead of starting one...

  • Gingerbread

    *hits chief firefighter in the face*

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st!!!! Neat idea!!! I’m throwing a bunch of spray paint cans into a fire just because I can.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Spray paint makes a really fun boom. Just get behind something and you'll be okay... Not so much your hearing.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: chemicals, design, disasters, fire, fire extinguisher, flowers, form and function, it buuuuuuuurns, oxygen, problem solving, put it out! put it out!, putting out fires, samsung, solving problems, sure why not, vase, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post