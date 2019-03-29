The Samsung Firevase, A Flower Vase That Doubles As A Throwable Chemical Fire Extinguisher

This is a promo video for Samsung's Firevase, a flower vase that has a reservoir for water and flowers as well as a sealed chamber of oxygen-suppressing potassium carbonate inside that can be thrown at a fire to help extinguish it. Just make sure your aim doesn't suck because you only get one shot at this. No pressure or anything, just make sure you actually hit the fire or your house is toast.

Keep going for the video while I panic and throw a relative's ashes instead of a Firevase.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees when in doubt, throw something at it.