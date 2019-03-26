The Safety Nailer, A Magnetic Nail Holder Designed To Protect Your Fingers, Prevent Bent Nails

March 26, 2019

This is a video demonstration of the $10 Safety Nailer from The Grommet, a magnetic nail holder that prevents you from hammering your fingers into bloody stumps and keeps nails from bending "due to the wrong angle of impact." Of course if you're regularly nailing something and can't keep from smashing your fingers or bending the nail, should you even be nailing in the first place? Maybe you should go back to trying to hammer that square peg into the round hole with that little plastic mallet. "What's up with all the bandaids, GW? What happened to your fingers?" Gator attack, saved my neighbor's cat. "And that coffee table that looks like it could fall apart any second?" Unrelated.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees the best nail holder of all time are the fingers of a frenemy.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Why not make a hammer with training wheels while they're at it?

  • Mark

    But....I put my nails in at a slight angle on purpose. (so they can't all be pulled out at the same time)

  • Andrew

    Just award the Nobel Prize to them already!

  • sizzlepants

    The only way this device should be acceptable to anyone is if they still raise a hand and show fingers to answer how old they are.

  • Andrew

    pretty dumb comment Mr. I"mbetterthanyou

  • whacko

    Products like this have been around for a long time.

    Here is a $2 version from Home Depot.

    https://www.homedepot.com/p...

    Here is a better one on Amazon for $10

    https://www.amazon.com/Auxi...

    You could also just use a pair of pliers to hold the nail if you need to, and you probably already have pliers if you're doing home repair.

  • Bling Nye

    What, no retractable lanyard attachment? Pffft.

  • The_Wretched

    Now show me the version made by uncivil engineers.

  • Bling Nye
  • The_Wretched

    oh dear.

  • Wooder

    Silly question but what if the nail was short....

    Honestly you only hit your thumb once then you learn REAL FAST!

  • Geekologie

    if the nail was short it would probably be hoping to hit a growth spurt in high school

  • Wooder

    swelling does increase the size...width and length...win/win

  • lura

Read More: building things, construction, different strokes for different folks, hammering things, hold still, holding things, magnetic, magnets, man i'm great with a hammer i swing that thing like it's a part of my arm, nailed it, nails, sure why not, the right tool for the job, tools, whatever works
