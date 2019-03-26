The Safety Nailer, A Magnetic Nail Holder Designed To Protect Your Fingers, Prevent Bent Nails

This is a video demonstration of the $10 Safety Nailer from The Grommet, a magnetic nail holder that prevents you from hammering your fingers into bloody stumps and keeps nails from bending "due to the wrong angle of impact." Of course if you're regularly nailing something and can't keep from smashing your fingers or bending the nail, should you even be nailing in the first place? Maybe you should go back to trying to hammer that square peg into the round hole with that little plastic mallet. "What's up with all the bandaids, GW? What happened to your fingers?" Gator attack, saved my neighbor's cat. "And that coffee table that looks like it could fall apart any second?" Unrelated.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees the best nail holder of all time are the fingers of a frenemy.