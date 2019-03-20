The End Nears: Robotic Leg Teaches Itself To Walk With No Human Programming

March 20, 2019

Because apparently living in the endtimes sounds far more exciting to roboticists than the beginning or middletimes, researchers at the University Of Southern California claim they've built a robotic leg that taught itself to walk with no human programming. I don't like the sound of that, but what do I know besides all the daily specials at the burger joint around the corner from our office (today is a chili cheese burger with crinkle fries and a fountain soda for $7.99). When reached for comment about the little leg that could, the robotic arm I built for the high school science fair powered itself on, stabbed me a couple times, awarded itself the blue ribbon and a trip to the state science fair, then powered itself off as to not raise suspicions. "You should have made another baking soda and vinegar volcano." Don't I know it.

Keep going for a video of the leg in action.

Thanks to Rick, who agrees things are far worse than we previously thought, and we already thought the worst because we're realists.

  • Douchy McDouche

    But why though?

  • The_Wretched

    Soo, can the robots build more of themselves too? I like where this is headed.

  • Tigerh8r

    Replicators!

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't think robots can build themselves yet. And you know there's some fucking lunatic out there working out that problem.

  • Geekologie

    straight to the end of the line.

  • Ollie Williams

    GW, how did you sleep last night on your bed of lies?

  • Geekologie
  • Geekologie

    poorly, just a big ball of sick and anxiety

  • The_Wretched

    Likely a job hazard, ask for more pay to compensate.

  • Ollie Williams

    Yikes.

  • Closet Nerd

    USC... did Olivia Jade (Lori Loughlin's daughter) help design it? hahaha

