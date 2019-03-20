The End Nears: Robotic Leg Teaches Itself To Walk With No Human Programming
Because apparently living in the endtimes sounds far more exciting to roboticists than the beginning or middletimes, researchers at the University Of Southern California claim they've built a robotic leg that taught itself to walk with no human programming. I don't like the sound of that, but what do I know besides all the daily specials at the burger joint around the corner from our office (today is a chili cheese burger with crinkle fries and a fountain soda for $7.99). When reached for comment about the little leg that could, the robotic arm I built for the high school science fair powered itself on, stabbed me a couple times, awarded itself the blue ribbon and a trip to the state science fair, then powered itself off as to not raise suspicions. "You should have made another baking soda and vinegar volcano." Don't I know it.
Keep going for a video of the leg in action.
Thanks to Rick, who agrees things are far worse than we previously thought, and we already thought the worst because we're realists.
