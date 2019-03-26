In Spring Break news, this is the Chug N' Plug beer shotgunning tool from Greenlife Technologies. You just punch the sharp plastic point through a can of cheap domestic beer all the way to the hilt, AND LET THE PARTY BEGIN. The $5 plugs come in black, red, yellow, and green, and include a keychain and rubber cover so you don't accidentally puncture yourself when the device is not in use. "I veesh vey hadn't done vat." Dracula, ladies and gentlemen! He wants to chug n' plug you dry.

Keep going for a few more product shots while I contact the TSA to see where they stand on these.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you don't need a tool to shotgun a beer, just a will to drink and no gag reflex.