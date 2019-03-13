The Beginning Of The End: Restored Footage Of The First Nuclear Bomb Test

This is some restored (including "removing dirt and scratches and minimizing some defects in the processing of the original negative") high definition footage of the Manhattan Project's codename Trinity nuclear bomb test conducted by the United States on July 16, 1945 in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico. Some more info while I wonder if this is how it will all end:

The bomb was detonated, producing an intense flash and a fireball that expanded to 600 meters in two seconds. The explosive power was equivalent to 18.6 kilotons of TNT. It grew to a height of more than 12 kilometers, boiling up in the shape of a mushroom. Forty seconds later, the blast of air from the bomb reached the observation bunkers, along with a long and deafening roar of sound.

Like Uncle Ben tells Peter Parker, "with great power comes great responsibility." And I'm still not convinced humanity is capable of handling nuclear responsibility. "Says the guy who's always itching to press the big red button." Hey -- but only if it Death Stars the entire planet, I wanna do it right.

Keep going for the video, which starts with a wide shot, then a medium shot at 0:30, and a closeup at 0:56.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees we should be dropping it like it's hot, not bombs.