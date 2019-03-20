Table Tennis Player's 'Around The Net' Shot Reel

This is a video of table tennis player Adam Bobrow repeatedly demonstrating a tricky (and more importantly game-legal) around the net shot during a bunch of different matches. Some more info from Adam while I throw my paddle at my opponent just like how I've ended every game of ping pong I've ever played in my life:

From professionals (Chinese National Team member, Chen Ke and Uzbekistan National Team Member, Regina Kim), tooo college team players, coaches and local club players.... here are some around-the-net shots from challenge matches. Fun fact: when they are very low and bounce more than once... we call them "rollers" because they appear to roll.

Man, Adam does not disappoint when he tells you he's got a fun fact coming your way -- he delivers. If my fun facts were even half as fun I might actually write something I'm proud of for once. "Keep dreaming, GW." It's all I know.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it might not be cheating, but it also might not be the best way to not get a paddling in the parking lot after a match.