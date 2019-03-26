Sushi Robots Can Produce 2,400 Nigiri Rice Balls, 200 Rolls An Hour

March 26, 2019

This is a video demonstration of AUTEC's line of sushi making robots that can produce up to 2,400 nigiri rice balls and 200 cut rolls an hour. That's a lot of sushi! Granted not more than I can eat in an hour, but still a lot. There's actually an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant a few blocks from here at work that won't let me eat for longer than 45 minutes even though the menu explicitly says there's a two-hour max. Regardless, I've still never not gotten my money's worth. I've also still never not projectile vomited, BUT I THINK I'M GETTING CLOSE.

Keep going for the video of the machines, which were actually designed to aid sushi chefs that work in fast-paced, high quantity sushi environments (the best kind for getting sick!) and not replace them, which is a relief because otherwise it would be confusing who to tip and/or compliment.

Thanks to Adrian, who agrees it's only a matter of time until knife-wielding sushi robots are serving human sashimi.

  • Bling Nye

    A friend once got into trouble with a place that had a robot like this, they were worried the restaurant would press charges and seek damages, but I told them not to worry because they ain't gonna per sushi it.

  • Munihausen

    I said fugu me!

