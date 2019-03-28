Sure, Why Not?: Domino Maze x Pool Trick Shots

This is a video from very patient domino setter-upper Hevesh5 (aka Lily Hevesh) combining a bunch of falling dominos with pool shots. Unfortunately, just like life *lifts bowl to drink cereal milk, pours down dress shirt* it doesn't all go according to plan. "Wait, where are you going?" Home -- I'm not working all day in a chocolate cereal milk shirt. "Did you do that on purpose?" 1) Why would I ever waste perfectly good Cocoa Krispies milk and 2) who would pour milk on themselves on purpose in the first place? *steps into elevator, changes Superman in phone booth style* Buy me a beer at the bar around the corner and I'll tell you all my secrets.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if you're into building domino mazes, there's no such thing as ever being bored.