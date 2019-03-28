Sure, Why Not?: Domino Maze x Pool Trick Shots

March 28, 2019

domino-maze-pool-shots.jpg

This is a video from very patient domino setter-upper Hevesh5 (aka Lily Hevesh) combining a bunch of falling dominos with pool shots. Unfortunately, just like life *lifts bowl to drink cereal milk, pours down dress shirt* it doesn't all go according to plan. "Wait, where are you going?" Home -- I'm not working all day in a chocolate cereal milk shirt. "Did you do that on purpose?" 1) Why would I ever waste perfectly good Cocoa Krispies milk and 2) who would pour milk on themselves on purpose in the first place? *steps into elevator, changes Superman in phone booth style* Buy me a beer at the bar around the corner and I'll tell you all my secrets.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if you're into building domino mazes, there's no such thing as ever being bored.

Man Leads Little Spider Through Maze On His Computer Screen With The Cursor

Previous Story

The Forever 21 USPS Fashion Collection

Next Story
  • Ecstasyownsu

    But me a beer at the bar around the corner, think you mean Buy :) But do I get to know all your secrets now?

  • Geekologie

    play a song on the jukebox so nobody else can hear us and we'll talk

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, domino maze, dominos, everybody needs a hobby, falling down, hmm, knocking things over, man i used to love making dominos mazes, obviously you're not a golfer, pool, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, the ball didn't fall -- do-over! do-over!, video
Previous Post
Next Post