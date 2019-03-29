Super Mario Bros Underwater World 2-2 Shower Curtain

This is the officially licensed 'Nintendo Super Mario Shower Curtain' available exclusively from ThinkGeek. The curtain looks like Super Mario Bros. World 2-2, costs $15, and keeps water from splashing out all over your bathroom floor. It also keeps your roommate from being able to see your penis when he's using the bathroom while you shower because that guy has zero regard for privacy and personal space. Jesus, Derek, can you at least pass me my razor? "I can't, I have poop on my hands." My God I want to wrap you up in this curtain so bad. "What was that?" I said learn how to wipe you animal.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to carey, for reminding me of my dream of making a Bioshock shower curtain.