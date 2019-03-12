Stomp It!: Super Mario Bros Goomba Garden Statue

March 12, 2019

Hot on the heels used question block of that Super Mario Bros fire flower garden statue comes this goomba one. Also exclusively available from ThinkGeek, the $25 resin statue measures 8-inches tall (about the height of a Smurf) and will stand guard in front of your prized flowerbed. So, is ThinkGeek eventually going to release an entire set of Super Mario garden statues including Piranha Plants and Koopa Troopas and Hammer Bros and Mario and Luigi and Toadstool and Princess Peach and Bowser? Only time will tell! Oooooor a time-traveler returning from the future. *time-traveling DeLorean appears, door opens, badly injured time-traveler falls out of driver's seat* "Killer robots....everywhere." Well no shit, but was ThinkGeek selling a full line of Super Mario garden statues?!

Thanks to Allyson S, who tried to tell me garden gnomes come to life at night even though I've seen them running around in broad daylight before.

