Strong Winds Body-Slam 18-Wheel Over On Texas Highway

Houston, we have a problem.

This is a video of strong windsabsolutely body-slamming a tractor trailer on a highway in Amarillo, Texas. Just like the man recording the video says, "Oh my God....oh my God. *then, after finding Jesus* Whoa my gosh." You said it bro. Now, based on the sign the tractor trailer takes out while sliding sideways down the highway, the posted speed limit there is 75MPH. I don't think the truck was going that fast, and I would argue if it had been going faster it could have actually beat the wind in this race and prevented getting blown over. "You really are an idiot." Whatever, I passed my driving test the first time I took it after the mandatory six month probationary period for failing it three times in a row previously.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Gabe, who agrees this is why it's always important to travel parallel to the wind, never perpendicular, even if where you're going isn't in that direction. Consider it an adventure.