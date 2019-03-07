Strangely Satisfying: Watching A High-Pressure Carpet Cleaner Blast The Grime Out Of A Diner's Carpet

March 7, 2019

This is a video of a carpet cleaning professional demonstrating the incredible effectiveness of an "04 flow, 750PSI hooked up to the 370 with Prochem Power Burst with a (Prochem) Liquid Slurry rinse" does at absolutely blasting the disgusting greasy grime out of a diner's carpeting. Clearly this man knows his stuff, and if everybody was as good at their job as he and his equipment are, the world would operate like a well-oiled machine. Unfortunately most people suck at their jobs. Case in point: whoever decided carpet was the right flooring for this diner in the first place.

Keep going for the video, it's satisfying. Right up there with a Snickers, but with 250 less calories.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees with a floor like that was prior to cleaning, deciding whether or not to adhere to the five-second rule is a life or death decision.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Just watched this video three times in a row because that soundtrack goes so well with this doobie I'm smoking. The vacuuming is pretty mesmerizing too. That guy seems so satisfied with his job. It's uplifting and depressing at the same time.

  • FearlessFarris

    Who in their right mind chooses to puts carpet in a restaurant in the first place?

  • Darren McCoy

    Looser drinks the water.

  • Bling Nye

    Before or after the oil is reclaimed? https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...

  • Munihausen

    Totally get it. I cut grass for a few summers and using the backpack blower to clear grass blades and debris off of concrete / asphalt was very satisfying.

  • FearlessFarris

    I also find pressure-washing concrete to be extremely satisfying. Amazing how simple water at high pressure can get things so clean.

  • Andyman7714

    How will the wait staff know where to go now?

  • The_Wretched

    Hopefully the bathroom instead of the main dining floor.

