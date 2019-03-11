1999 Star Wars Pod Racer Game Remade Using Unreal Engine 4

This is a trailer for and some gameplay footage of a fan-made remake of the 1999 Star Wars Episode 1: Racer game for the Nintendo 64 (and Sega Dreamcast and PC and arcade) built using Unreal Engine 4. Admittedly, it looks a lot better than I remember the original looking on the N64, which is saying a lot because I felt like the characters in Goldeneye 007 were almost TOO real.

Keep going for the videos, more info about the build HERE and a PC playable demo (you can race as Anakin on the Mos Espa and Tatooine maps) HERE.

Thanks to my good pal/mortal enemy Terry, who has like four of those really deluxe lightsaber replicas with all the light and sound effects but still won't let me play with them.