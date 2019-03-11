1999 Star Wars Pod Racer Game Remade Using Unreal Engine 4

March 11, 2019

This is a trailer for and some gameplay footage of a fan-made remake of the 1999 Star Wars Episode 1: Racer game for the Nintendo 64 (and Sega Dreamcast and PC and arcade) built using Unreal Engine 4. Admittedly, it looks a lot better than I remember the original looking on the N64, which is saying a lot because I felt like the characters in Goldeneye 007 were almost TOO real.

Keep going for the videos, more info about the build HERE and a PC playable demo (you can race as Anakin on the Mos Espa and Tatooine maps) HERE.

Thanks to my good pal/mortal enemy Terry, who has like four of those really deluxe lightsaber replicas with all the light and sound effects but still won't let me play with them.

  • infi_nitive

    Because of high demand, it seems, the demo is not downloadable. Keep reloading the page, kids; this will probably be taken down as soon as the Mouse gets wind of it.

  • Beard

    Now THIS is podracing!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yeah, when I was in college I had too much free time too.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Awesome work so far, much work to be done. I'm impressed at what you can do in only 10 months.

    FAIR WARNING : High quality is not for slouch GPUs, I saw some nice 10-15 fps going in the cave system with the light occlusions.

  • Munihausen

    Still too early to bring up Star Wars.

